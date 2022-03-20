Randy Gregory blames Jerry Jones for Cowboys exit to Broncos

Randy Gregory blames Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his strange exit.

Gregory agreed to terms at the start of free agency to re-sign with the Cowboys — and the team’s official Twitter account announced his return — but he quickly pivoted to the same five-year, $70 million agreement with the Denver Broncos. Reports said the two sides had a dispute over the fine print contract details — allegedly standard in almost all Cowboys contracts but not other teams’ deals — and now Gregory is pointing the finger.

Responding on Twitter to a fan who told him, “Your bills were going to get paid with the contract the Cowboys gave you,” Gregory wrote on his verified account that Jones is to blame.

“Nope, your owners acted in bad faith all free agency,” Gregory wrote. “They’ve been awfully quiet lately huh? Wonder why lol Can’t wait for you guys to ask them the same questions!”

Randy Gregory Getty Images

Jerry Jones Getty Images

It’s quite the reversal considering Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, initially confirmed Gregory’s re-signing by telling the Dallas Morning News “no doubt what Jerry has done for him [the] last seven years played a huge part” in his client staying put. Apparently, that good will stored up had its limits.

Gregory was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He was suspended four times, including the full 2019 season, for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy before breaking out with six sacks in 12 games last season.