Rams were ready to pounce if 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo could have stayed in the NFC West if he hadn’t landed a restructured deal this summer with the 49ers.

The Rams “had the making of a deal” with the quarterback if Garoppolo was released by San Francisco, according to ESPN. The Niners are opening the season with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance as their starting signal-caller, but Garoppolo agreed to stay in the Bay Area last month on a one-year deal worth $16 million.

“It was going to be such a Rams move to make,” someone in the 49ers’ organization told ESPN. “[Rams coach] Sean McVay and [chief operating officer] Kevin Demoff would have been basking in it.”

The Rams won the Super Bowl in February after trading for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021. Their backup quarterback remains John Wolford, who has appeared in four games with one start over the past two seasons.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility. AP

“Seeing the other opportunities that were out there and you weigh in the pros and cons of everything,” Garoppolo said on Sept. 1. “Trust me, there was a lot of back and forth going on just with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. And so, this is what I wanted.”