The Rams vs. Seahawks game was originally supposed to be played on Sunday, but due to COVID-19 cases on the Rams team, the game was one of two NFL games moved to Tuesday.

The Rams and Seahawks are both coming off back-to-back wins. Previously, both teams had lost three games in a row. The Rams are hoping to tie with the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West after the Cardinals lost to the Lions on Sunday. If the Seahawks win, they will remain in last place in the division since they’re two games back from the 49ers.

Both teams were impacted by positive COVID tests heading into the game. For an updated list of all NFL players in COVID protocols, check out this article.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Rams vs. Seahawks on Tuesday night. Follow along below for complete results from the NFL Week 15 game.

Rams vs. Seahawks score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Rams 3 0 – – – Seahawks 0 3 – – –

Rams vs. Seahawks live updates, highlights

(All times Eastern.)

8:44 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS. Dallas ran in for four yards to score the first touchdown of the game. Seahawks 10, Rams 3.

8:43 p.m. — D.K. Metcalf catches a 12-yard pass from Wilson for a first down on the Rams’ 12-yard line.

8:39 p.m. — Freddie Swain ran 25 yards to the Rams’ 38-yard line. This is the Seahawks’ biggest play of the game so far.

8:37 p.m. — Penny gets the Seahawks a first down after running six yards. However, on the Seahawks’ first down, Damien Lewis was flagged for offensive holding, adding 10 yards to the Seahawks play.

End of second quarter: Seahawks 3, Rams 3

8:19 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, SEAHAWKS. Jason Myers makes a 39-yard field goal attempt to put the Seahawks on the board before the halftime. Seahawks 3, Rams 3.

8:15 p.m. — Gerald Everett advanced 34 yards after catching a pass from Wilson. Everett ended on the 14-yard line.

8:12 p.m. — After the two-minute warning, the Rams attempted a fourth down, but Stafford’s pass was incomplete to Kupp. The Seahawks get the ball on on their own 32-yard line.

8:06 p.m. — Stafford threw a 42-yard pass to Kupp for a huge Rams first down. They are now on the Seahawks’ 40-yard line.

8:02 p.m. — The Seahawks go three-and-out in under a minute.

7:56 p.m. — On that Rams drive, Stafford became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 passing yards.

7:55 p.m. — Rasheem Green sacks Stafford for a loss of 10 yards on third down. This ends the Rams drive on the Seahawks’ 41-yard line.

7:48 p.m. — The NFL’s lead receiver Kupp completed his first first down of the game after catching Stafford’s nine-yard pass.

7:41 p.m. — Von Miller sacks Russell Wilson for a loss of nine yards on third down. This ends the Seahawks’ drive.

7:39 p.m. — Damien Lewis is flagged for offensive holding on the Seahawks’ first play. The Seahawks move to 1st-&-20.

7:35 p.m. — INTERCEPTION, SEAHAWKS. A pass intended for Cooper Kupp is caught by Quandre Diggs on Seattle’s 6-yard line. Diggs ran to the Seahawks’ 31-yard line.

End of first quarter: Rams 3, Seahawks 0

7:32 p.m. — Ben Skowronek runs 11 yards for a first down, then he follows it up with a 12-yard run and another first down. The Rams are on the Seahawks’ 32-yard line.

7:28 p.m. — Van Jefferson catches an 18-yard pass on third down to keep the Rams’ drive alive.

7:22 p.m. — DeeJay Dallas gets taken down by Aaron Donald on third down, which ends the Seahawks drive.

7:19 p.m. — Rashaad Penny opens up the Seahawks’ drive with a 10-yard run for a first down.

7:14 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, RAMS. On the Rams’ punt, Seahawks’ Alton Robinson ran into the kicker, which set the Rams up for a 55-yard field goal attempt. Matt Gay made the field goal to put the Rams on the board. Rams 3, Seahawks 0.

Matt Gay hasn’t missed a FG since the first week of October. Pretty solid.

7:12 p.m. — Another first down was called back due to an offensive penalty, this time on Bobby Evans for illegal formation. Then, on 3rd-&-10, the Rams can’t get the first down.

7:10 p.m. — Sony Michel rushes 16 yards, but the play is deemed a no play after Austin Corbett was flagged for offensive holding. The Rams move to 1st-&-20.

7:07 p.m. — Odell Beckham Jr. completes the Rams’ first first down of the game after catching a seven-yard pass from Matthew Stafford.

Rams vs. Seahawks start time

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Tuesday, Dec. 21 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

The Rams vs. Seahawks game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali.

What channel is Rams vs. Seahawks on?

TV channels: Fox

Fox Live streams: FOX Now, fuboTV

Rams vs. Seahawks will be broadcast on Fox with announcers Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston broadcasting from the booth, and Jennifer Hale reporting from the sidelines.

You can also stream Rams vs. Seahawks live online with fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Rams schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 vs. Bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 2 Sept. 19 at Colts 1 p.m. ET Fox 3 Sept. 26 vs. Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 3 vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 5 Oct. 7 at Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 6 Oct. 17 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox 7 Oct. 24 vs. Lions 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 8 Oct. 31 at Texans 1 p.m. ET Fox 9 Nov. 7 vs. Titans 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 10 Nov. 15 at 49ers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 11 BYE — — — 12 Nov. 28 at Packers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 13 Dec. 5 vs. Jaguars 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 13 at Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 15 Dec. 21 vs. Seahawks 7:00 p.m. ET Fox 16 Dec. 26 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox 17 Jan. 2 at Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 18 Jan. 9 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

Seahawks schedule 2021