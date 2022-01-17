The No. 4 NFC seed Rams host the No. 5 Cardinals for the final wild-card playoff game of the weekend.

This NFC West showdown takes place on Monday night, which will be the first weekday NFL playoff game ever. ABC and ESPN will be hosting a Monday night playoff game for the next five seasons after they signed a deal with CBS.

The two teams split their two meetings earlier this season. The Cardinals won 37-20 in early October, while the Rams won 30-23 in mid-December. The Rams finished with a 12-5 record, while the Cardinals had an 11-5 record after starting the season as the final undefeated team.

The Rams are currently four-point favorites over the Cardinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday. Follow below for complete results from the 2022 NFL wild-card playoff game.

Rams vs. Cardinals score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Rams 7 – – – – Cardinals 0 – – – –

Rams vs. Cardinals live updates, highlights from NFL playoffs

(All times Eastern.)

9:13 p.m. — The Cardinals finish another drive with no first downs. There are 11 minutes and six seconds left of the first half.

9:11 p.m. — Greg Gaines and Aaron Donald take down Murray on the first play of the Cardinals drive for a loss of seven yards.

9:09 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, RAMS. Stafford ran the ball in one yard for a Rams touchdown. The Rams sideline challenged the original call, which was that the ball was short. Rams 14, Cardinals 0.

9:00 p.m. — The ruling on the field was that Michel scored the Rams a touchdown, but the score was overturned after further review.

8:59 p.m. — Beckham Jr. almost scored his second touchdown of the night, coming up two yards short after making a 31-yard play.

End of first quarter: Rams 7, Cardinals 0

8:52 p.m. — Cam Akers runs 15 yards to give the Rams a first down.

8:47 p.m. — The Cardinals have yet to get a first down after Christian Kirk was penalized for an illegal forward pass on third down. The Cardinals have negative three yards total tonight.

8:45 p.m. — Von Miller takes down Murray on second down for a loss of eight yards. This moves the Cardinals to 3rd-&-16.

8:40 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, RAMS. Beckham Jr. catches a 4-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to put the first points on the board. Rams 7, Cardinals 0.

8:38 p.m. — Tyler Higbee puts the Rams inside the 10-yard line after advancing 22 yards. This sets the Rams up for 1st-&-Goal.

8:33 p.m. — Odell Beckham Jr. makes his first play of the night after catching a 17-yard pass from Stafford.

8:30 p.m. — The Cardinals go three-and-out again.

8:25 p.m. — Matthew Stafford is sacked by Markus Golden, the Cardinals sack leader this season, for a loss of seven yards on third down. The Rams punt the ball.

8:22 p.m. — Sony Michel opens the Rams’ drive with a 35-yard run and a first down.

8:20 p.m. — The Cardinals open the game going three-and-out after A.J. Green does not catch a pass from Kyler Murray.

Rams vs. Cardinals start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Monday, Jan. 17 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Rams vs. Cardinals game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali.

What channel is Rams vs. Cardinals on today?

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the Rams vs. Cardinals game, and this will be the network’s only NFL playoff game broadcast this post season. Brian Griese, Steve Levy and Louis Riddick will announce the game from the booth, while Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines.

Peyton and Eli Manning will also be broadcasting their “Manningcast” during the game on ESPN2.

Viewers can stream the game on ESPN+.

In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Cardinals with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

