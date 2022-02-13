As Snoop Dogg prepares to “Drop It Like It’s Hot” during the halftime show, Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and Bengals is poised to feature some vintage Los Angeles weather.

The game, to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will be held under a heat advisory, making Super Bowl 56 among the hottest editions ever played — if not the hottest. While the temperature won’t venture into the triple digits, it’s still unusual for the time of year, even in California.

That should be no problem for the Rams and their fans, who are used to soaring temperatures on the West Coast. Nor should it be a problem for the Bengals, who would likely welcome the warm weather after having grown used to playing in more frigid conditions throughout the playoffs.

MORE: Full history of weather at the Super Bowl

That said, weather anomalies always make for more interesting games, especially when they flirt with being record-breaking. With that said, here’s a look at the forecast for the Super Bowl clash between the Rams and Bengals on Sunday.

Rams vs. Bengals weather updates, forecast

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a heat advisory for Los Angeles from Wednesday through Friday, two days before Super Bowl 56 is played. Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 80s, as high into the 90s — roughly 15-20 degrees warmer for the area this time of year.

The vast majority of heat watches and warnings that are issued for Central and Southern California are issued from May through October, so a February warning is anomalous. — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 8, 2022

The NWS called Tuesday’s advisory “anomalous,” considering most are issued from May through October. The reason for this one, the service said, “is a result of a ridge of high pressure that has been centered across the eastern Pacific/over the West Coast since the beginning of the month. This pattern is responsible for the Santa Ana winds that have occurred recently. Winds will increase again tonight.”

The high for temperatures in February for downtown L.A. is 95 degrees, set in 1995. The weather will cool down a few degrees by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, but it will still be hot: The temperature is expected in the mid-80s. For comparison, the hottest Super Bowl on record occurred in 1973, when the Dolphins faced the Redskins in Los Angeles’ L.A. Coliseum. The temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees.

That said, SoFi’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean should should offer a slight relief: a few degrees lower than the rest of downtown L.A. Moreover, the Rams have claimed SoFi Stadium’s “monumental” roof sustainably controls the venue temperature while making the temperature more comfortable for fans (players have said it gets hot, however).

More than meets the eye. @SoFiStadium‘s ‘monumental’ roof provides comfort for fans while sustainably controlling venue temperature. pic.twitter.com/6BoAqHfBRC — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 29, 2021

Hottest Super Bowls in history

Below are the 10 hottest Super Bowls in history (not counting climate-controlled arenas and stadiums).

Super Bowl Date City, stadium Kickoff temperature 7 Jan. 14, 1973 Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum 84° 37 Jan. 26, 2003 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium 81° 21 Jan. 25, 1987 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 76° 23 Jan. 22, 1989 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76° 29 Jan. 29, 1995 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76° 50 Feb. 7, 2016 Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium 76° 51 Feb. 5, 2017 Houston, NRG Stadium 76° (outdoors) 3 Jan. 12, 1969 Miami, Orange Bowl 73° 33 Jan. 31, 1999 Miami, Pro Player Stadium 73° 1 Jan. 15, 1967 Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum 72°

Super Bowl weather history