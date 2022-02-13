As Snoop Dogg prepares to “Drop It Like It’s Hot” during the halftime show, Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and Bengals is poised to feature some vintage Los Angeles weather.
The game, to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will be held under a heat advisory, making Super Bowl 56 among the hottest editions ever played — if not the hottest. While the temperature won’t venture into the triple digits, it’s still unusual for the time of year, even in California.
That should be no problem for the Rams and their fans, who are used to soaring temperatures on the West Coast. Nor should it be a problem for the Bengals, who would likely welcome the warm weather after having grown used to playing in more frigid conditions throughout the playoffs.
That said, weather anomalies always make for more interesting games, especially when they flirt with being record-breaking. With that said, here’s a look at the forecast for the Super Bowl clash between the Rams and Bengals on Sunday.
Rams vs. Bengals weather updates, forecast
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a heat advisory for Los Angeles from Wednesday through Friday, two days before Super Bowl 56 is played. Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 80s, as high into the 90s — roughly 15-20 degrees warmer for the area this time of year.
The vast majority of heat watches and warnings that are issued for Central and Southern California are issued from May through October, so a February warning is anomalous.
The NWS called Tuesday’s advisory “anomalous,” considering most are issued from May through October. The reason for this one, the service said, “is a result of a ridge of high pressure that has been centered across the eastern Pacific/over the West Coast since the beginning of the month. This pattern is responsible for the Santa Ana winds that have occurred recently. Winds will increase again tonight.”
The high for temperatures in February for downtown L.A. is 95 degrees, set in 1995. The weather will cool down a few degrees by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, but it will still be hot: The temperature is expected in the mid-80s. For comparison, the hottest Super Bowl on record occurred in 1973, when the Dolphins faced the Redskins in Los Angeles’ L.A. Coliseum. The temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees.
That said, SoFi’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean should should offer a slight relief: a few degrees lower than the rest of downtown L.A. Moreover, the Rams have claimed SoFi Stadium’s “monumental” roof sustainably controls the venue temperature while making the temperature more comfortable for fans (players have said it gets hot, however).
Hottest Super Bowls in history
Below are the 10 hottest Super Bowls in history (not counting climate-controlled arenas and stadiums).
|Super Bowl
|Date
|City, stadium
|Kickoff temperature
|7
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum
|84°
|37
|Jan. 26, 2003
|San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium
|81°
|21
|Jan. 25, 1987
|Pasadena, Rose Bowl
|76°
|23
|Jan. 22, 1989
|Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium
|76°
|29
|Jan. 29, 1995
|Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium
|76°
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium
|76°
|51
|Feb. 5, 2017
|Houston, NRG Stadium
|76° (outdoors)
|3
|Jan. 12, 1969
|Miami, Orange Bowl
|73°
|33
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Miami, Pro Player Stadium
|73°
|1
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum
|72°
Super Bowl weather history
|Game
|Date
|City, stadium (bold if indoors)
|Kickoff temperature
|Notes
|1
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum
|72°
|2
|Jan. 14, 1968
|Miami, Orange Bowl
|68°
|3
|Jan. 12, 1969
|Miami, Orange Bowl
|73°
|Light rain during game
|4
|Jan. 17, 1970
|New Orleans, Tulane Stadium
|61°
|0.57 inches of gameday rain
|5
|Jan. 17, 1971
|Miami, Orange Bowl
|70°
|6
|Jan. 16, 1972
|New Orleans, Tulane Stadium
|39°
|7
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum
|84°
|Hottest Super Bowl on record
|8
|Jan. 13, 1974
|Houston, Rice Stadium
|50°
|9
|Jan. 12, 1975
|New Orleans, Tulane Stadium
|46°
|10
|Jan. 18, 1976
|Miami, Orange Bowl
|57°
|11
|Jan. 9, 1977
|Pasadena, Calif., Rose Bowl
|58°
|12
|Jan. 15, 1978
|New Orleans, Superdome
|70°
|13
|Jan. 21, 1979
|Miami, Orange Bowl
|71°
|Light rain
|14
|Jan. 20, 1980
|Pasadena, Rose Bowl
|67°
|15
|Jan. 25, 1981
|New Orleans, Superdome
|72°
|16
|Jan. 24, 1982
|Pontiac, Mich., Silverdome
|72°
|17
|Jan. 30, 1983
|Pasadena, Rose Bowl
|61°
|18
|Jan. 22, 1984
|Tampa Fla., Tampa Stadium
|68°
|Wind gusts up to 25 mph
|19
|Jan. 20, 1985
|Stanford, Calif., Stanford Stadium
|53°
|20
|Jan. 26, 1986
|New Orleans, Superdome
|70°
|21
|Jan. 25, 1987
|Pasadena, Rose Bowl
|76°
|22
|Jan. 31, 1988
|San Diego, Jack Murphy Stadium
|61°
|23
|Jan. 22, 1989
|Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium
|76°
|Wind gusts up to 25 mph
|24
|Jan. 28, 1990
|New Orleans, Superdome
|72°, 67°
|25
|Jan. 27, 1991
|Tampa, Fla., Tampa Stadium
|71°
|26
|Jan. 26, 1992
|Minneapolis, Metrodome
|73°, 26°
|27
|Jan. 31, 1993
|Pasadena, Rose Bowl
|61°
|28
|Jan. 30, 1994
|Atlanta, Georgia Dome
|72°, 44°
|29
|Jan. 29, 1995
|Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium
|76°
|30
|Jan. 28, 1996
|Tempe, Ariz., Sun Devil Stadium
|68°
|31
|Jan. 26, 1997
|New Orleans, Superdome
|67°
|32
|Jan. 25, 1998
|San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium
|67°
|33
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Miami, Pro Player Stadium
|73°
|34
|Jan. 30, 2000
|Atlanta, Georgia Dome
|72°, 34°
|Ice storm
|35
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium
|65°
|36
|Feb. 3, 2002
|New Orleans, Superdome
|72°, 56°
|37
|Jan. 26, 2003
|San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium
|81°
|38
|Feb. 1, 2004
|Houston, Reliant Stadium
|59°
|39
|Feb. 6, 2005
|Jacksonville, Fla., Municipal Stadium
|59°
|40
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Detroit, Mich., Ford Field
|68°, 30°
|1.1 inches of gameday snowfall
|41
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Miami Gardens, Dolphin Stadium
|67°
|Rainiest Super Bowl; 0.92 inches on gameday
|42
|Feb. 3, 2008
|Glendale, Ariz., Univ. of Phoenix Stadium
|70°, 61°
|43
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium
|66°
|44
|Feb. 7, 2010
|Miami Gardens, Sun Life Stadium
|60°
|45
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Arlington, Texas, Cowboys Stadium
|52°
|Snowstorm during week before game
|46
|Feb. 5, 2012
|Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
|44°
|47
|Feb. 3, 2013
|New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|71°
|48
|Feb. 2, 2014
|East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
|49°
|49
|Feb. 1, 2015
|Glendale, Univ. of Phoenix Stadium
|66°
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium
|76°
|29 mph gust before kickoff
|51
|Feb. 5, 2017
|Houston, NRG Stadium
|76°
|52
|Feb. 4, 2018
|Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
|70°, 2°
|Coldest Super Bowl day
|53
|Feb. 3, 2019
|Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|64°
|54
|Feb. 2, 2020
|Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
|64°
|55
|Feb. 7, 2021
|Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium
|63°