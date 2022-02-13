The Hamden Journal

Rams vs. Bengals at SoFi Stadium could be the hottest ever

As Snoop Dogg prepares to “Drop It Like It’s Hot” during the halftime show, Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Rams and Bengals is poised to feature some vintage Los Angeles weather.

The game, to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will be held under a heat advisory, making Super Bowl 56 among the hottest editions ever played — if not the hottest. While the temperature won’t venture into the triple digits, it’s still unusual for the time of year, even in California.

That should be no problem for the Rams and their fans, who are used to soaring temperatures on the West Coast. Nor should it be a problem for the Bengals, who would likely welcome the warm weather after having grown used to playing in more frigid conditions throughout the playoffs.

MORE: Full history of weather at the Super Bowl

That said, weather anomalies always make for more interesting games, especially when they flirt with being record-breaking. With that said, here’s a look at the forecast for the Super Bowl clash between the Rams and Bengals on Sunday.

Rams vs. Bengals weather updates, forecast

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a heat advisory for Los Angeles from Wednesday through Friday, two days before Super Bowl 56 is played. Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 80s, as high into the 90s — roughly 15-20 degrees warmer for the area this time of year.

The NWS called Tuesday’s advisory “anomalous,” considering most are issued from May through October. The reason for this one, the service said, “is a result of a ridge of high pressure that has been centered across the eastern Pacific/over the West Coast since the beginning of the month. This pattern is responsible for the Santa Ana winds that have occurred recently. Winds will increase again tonight.”

The high for temperatures in February for downtown L.A. is 95 degrees, set in 1995. The weather will cool down a few degrees by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, but it will still be hot: The temperature is expected in the mid-80s. For comparison, the hottest Super Bowl on record occurred in 1973, when the Dolphins faced the Redskins in Los Angeles’ L.A. Coliseum. The temperature at kickoff was 84 degrees.

That said, SoFi’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean should should offer a slight relief: a few degrees lower than the rest of downtown L.A. Moreover, the Rams have claimed SoFi Stadium’s “monumental” roof sustainably controls the venue temperature while making the temperature more comfortable for fans (players have said it gets hot, however).

Hottest Super Bowls in history

Below are the 10 hottest Super Bowls in history (not counting climate-controlled arenas and stadiums).

Super Bowl Date City, stadium Kickoff temperature
7 Jan. 14, 1973 Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum 84°
37 Jan. 26, 2003 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium 81°
21 Jan. 25, 1987 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 76°
23 Jan. 22, 1989 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76°
29 Jan. 29, 1995 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76°
50 Feb. 7, 2016 Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium 76°
51 Feb. 5, 2017 Houston, NRG Stadium 76° (outdoors)
3 Jan. 12, 1969 Miami, Orange Bowl 73°
33 Jan. 31, 1999 Miami, Pro Player Stadium 73°
1 Jan. 15, 1967 Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum 72°

Super Bowl weather history

Game Date City, stadium (bold if indoors) Kickoff temperature Notes
1 Jan. 15, 1967 Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum 72°  
2 Jan. 14, 1968 Miami, Orange Bowl 68°  
3 Jan. 12, 1969 Miami, Orange Bowl 73° Light rain during game
4 Jan. 17, 1970 New Orleans, Tulane Stadium 61° 0.57 inches of gameday rain
5 Jan. 17, 1971 Miami, Orange Bowl 70°  
6 Jan. 16, 1972 New Orleans, Tulane Stadium 39°  
7 Jan. 14, 1973 Los Angeles, L.A. Coliseum 84° Hottest Super Bowl on record
8 Jan. 13, 1974 Houston, Rice Stadium 50°  
9 Jan. 12, 1975 New Orleans, Tulane Stadium 46°  
10 Jan. 18, 1976 Miami, Orange Bowl 57°  
11 Jan. 9, 1977 Pasadena, Calif., Rose Bowl 58°  
12 Jan. 15, 1978 New Orleans, Superdome 70°  
13 Jan. 21, 1979 Miami, Orange Bowl 71° Light rain
14 Jan. 20, 1980 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 67°  
15 Jan. 25, 1981 New Orleans, Superdome 72°  
16 Jan. 24, 1982 Pontiac, Mich., Silverdome 72°  
17 Jan. 30, 1983 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 61°  
18 Jan. 22, 1984 Tampa Fla., Tampa Stadium 68° Wind gusts up to 25 mph
19 Jan. 20, 1985 Stanford, Calif., Stanford Stadium 53°  
20 Jan. 26, 1986 New Orleans, Superdome 70°  
21 Jan. 25, 1987 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 76°  
22 Jan. 31, 1988 San Diego, Jack Murphy Stadium 61°  
23 Jan. 22, 1989 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76° Wind gusts up to 25 mph
24 Jan. 28, 1990 New Orleans, Superdome 72°, 67°  
25 Jan. 27, 1991 Tampa, Fla., Tampa Stadium 71°  
26 Jan. 26, 1992 Minneapolis, Metrodome 73°, 26°  
27 Jan. 31, 1993 Pasadena, Rose Bowl 61°  
28 Jan. 30, 1994 Atlanta, Georgia Dome 72°, 44°  
29 Jan. 29, 1995 Miami, Joe Robbie Stadium 76°  
30 Jan. 28, 1996 Tempe, Ariz., Sun Devil Stadium 68°  
31 Jan. 26, 1997 New Orleans, Superdome 67°  
32 Jan. 25, 1998 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium 67°  
33 Jan. 31, 1999 Miami, Pro Player Stadium 73°  
34 Jan. 30, 2000 Atlanta, Georgia Dome 72°, 34° Ice storm
35 Jan. 28, 2001 Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium 65°  
36 Feb. 3, 2002 New Orleans, Superdome 72°, 56°  
37 Jan. 26, 2003 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium 81°  
38 Feb. 1, 2004 Houston, Reliant Stadium 59°  
39 Feb. 6, 2005 Jacksonville, Fla., Municipal Stadium 59°  
40 Feb. 5, 2006 Detroit, Mich., Ford Field 68°, 30° 1.1 inches of gameday snowfall
41 Feb. 4, 2007 Miami Gardens, Dolphin Stadium 67° Rainiest Super Bowl; 0.92 inches on gameday
42 Feb. 3, 2008 Glendale, Ariz., Univ. of Phoenix Stadium 70°, 61°  
43 Feb. 1, 2009 Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium 66°  
44 Feb. 7, 2010 Miami Gardens, Sun Life Stadium 60°  
45 Feb. 6, 2011 Arlington, Texas, Cowboys Stadium 52° Snowstorm during week before game
46 Feb. 5, 2012 Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium 44°  
47 Feb. 3, 2013 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome 71°  
48 Feb. 2, 2014 East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium 49°  
49 Feb. 1, 2015 Glendale, Univ. of Phoenix Stadium 66°  
50 Feb. 7, 2016 Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium 76° 29 mph gust before kickoff
51 Feb. 5, 2017 Houston, NRG Stadium 76°  
52 Feb. 4, 2018 Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium 70°, Coldest Super Bowl day
53 Feb. 3, 2019 Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium 64°  
54 Feb. 2, 2020 Miami, Hard Rock Stadium 64°  
55 Feb. 7, 2021 Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium 63°  

