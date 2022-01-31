Rams to host Bengals in Super Bowl 2022 after beating 49ers

The Superteam is headed to the Super Bowl.

The Rams overcame the ghosts of six straight rivalry losses, an invasion of fans at SoFi Stadium that made a home game feel like an away game, and — most daunting of all — a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit Sunday to beat the 49ers, 20-17, in the NFC Championship game. They will face the surprising Bengals on their home field in Super Bowl 56.

Why? Because Matthew Stafford, who never won a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Lions, threw for 337 yards and led the Rams to 13 unanswered points by scoring on each of their final three possessions before two victory-formation kneel-downs

Because Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp combined for 20 catches and 255 yards and two touchdowns. Because Aaron Donald forced Jimmy Garoppolo to fling a circus pass that went through JaMycal Hasty’s hands and was intercepted with 69 seconds remaining. Because …

“The stars shined the brightest when they needed to,” coach Sean McVay said.

Kupp’s second touchdown — both on third downs — closed the Rams’ gap to 17-14 with 13:35 remaining. Matt Gay tied the score on a 40-yard field goal with 6:53 to go and delivered the winning points on a 30-yard kick just inside the two-minute warning.

Matthew Stafford led three-straight scoring drives to complete the Rams’ comeback. Getty Images

Hoping for a seventh straight win against their rival after sweeping three seasons’ worth of regular-season series, 49ers fans traveled the five hours south to Los Angeles to make noise on third downs and chant “Beat LA.” But the Rams became the first team to win a conference championship game (started in 1970) after trailing by at least 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

“The story could not be written any better for us to play them in the NFC Championship,” Beckham said, “and then shut the door.”

Both halves changed on drops.

In the final three minutes of the first half, after Kupp and Deebo Samuel traded touchdown catches to set up a 7-7 tie, a streaking Kupp turned his head to look at green space before securing a catch over the middle. Three plays later, Ben Skowronek was left uncovered as Kupp drew double-team coverage, but an arcing 38-yard pass slipped through his fingers.

Cooper Kupp kneels after the Rams clinched a spot in Super Bowl 2022. Getty Images

The 49ers turned a punt into a field goal and led 10-7 despite getting dominated in the box score. Their stuck-in-the-mud blueprint was working well into the second half, after George Kittle’s 16-yard touchdown reception from a surprisingly effective Garoppolo.

“Go down 17-7, doesn’t look good,” McVay said, “but the guys stayed in the moment.”

The drop to remember came in the fourth quarter.

Sean McVay receives the George Halas trophy. USA TODAY Sports

The Rams were out of timeouts and out of replay challenges for the final 10 minutes remaining of the fourth quarter, after McVay went 0-for-2 asking for reversals. Stafford’s quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 was confirmed to be stopped short — leading to a 49ers touchdown — and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was ruled down by contact before losing a fumble.

Perhaps feeling a need to make up a 17-14 deficit fast because the Rams were going to be fighting the clock, Stafford threw a wounded duck right to Jaquiski Tartt, who let an easy interception bounce off his chest. The second life immediately paid off with a 44-yard gain (29-yard reception plus 15-yard personal foul penalty) from Stafford to Beckham that set up the tying field goal.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s late interception sealed the 49ers’ loss. AP

“I thought, ‘He f—ed up. We about to win this game,’ ” Tartt said. “I just didn’t come up with it. … That’s a play I should make in my sleep, and I didn’t make it.”

The 49ers squeezed a terrible possession in between the Rams’ final two scores, going three-and-out on three incompletions and a penalty while only taking 17 seconds off the clock.

Where was the dominant rushing attack that fueled their three-year dominance of the Rams and turned Samuel into the most unique offensive weapon in the NFL? Where was the defense that stifled Aaron Rodgers’ Packers last week?

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates as the Rams defeat the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30, 2022. Getty Images

Stafford — who was acquired in a trade exactly one year ago to the day as a missing piece with stars Donald and Jalen Ramsey and then surrounded with Von Miller and Bekcham — led a 49-yard drive.

“I know I’m going to be sick watching the tape,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “If we believe we’re the No. 1 defense, we need to come out and play much better than we did.”

Garoppolo, who might have played his final game before a trade or release this offseason, couldn’t answer as he was twisted around and nearly dragged down for a sack before throwing up his prayer.

“I don’t think there’s anything else he could’ve done,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.