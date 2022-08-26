Rams to deal with Aaron Donald, Bengals brawl discipline internally

The Los Angeles Rams will handle any discipline for Thursday’s tussle during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals internally, according to a Rams spokesperson, via ESPN.

The two Super Bowl LVI participants’ practice ended early Thursday when a fight broke out between Cincinnati’s first-team offense and Los Angeles’ first-team defense.

The joint practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. APSam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP

Pictures and videos went viral of the two teams brawling, with multiple players’ helmets coming off during the scuffle.

During the fight, Rams star Aaron Donald held two Bengal helmets in each hand and swung them at Cincinnati players.

Some compared Donald’s debacle to Myles Garrett’s suspension three years ago, where he was disciplined for six games for swinging his helmet at Mason Rudolph.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said, to his knowledge, no one was injured in the scrap.

“It’s like anything else,” McVay said about the fight. “You just move forward and this’ll be a little blip on the radar an hour from now for our guys.”