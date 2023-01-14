Rams-Seahawks was ‘worst officiated game of the year’

Often criticized by fans, NFL referees are now apparently under scrutiny from their bosses for missing multiple critical calls.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, multiple NFL execs and coaches are calling for wholesale changes to how referees are trained. The league’s competition committee is “aware” of what one source described to ESPN “as the worst officiated game of the year.”

The game in question ended up putting the Seahawks in the playoffs after their 19-16 victory over the Rams and eliminated the Lions, who needed Seattle to lose and then to beat the Packers on “Sunday Night Football,” which they did.

“The Lions should be livid,” an unnamed source said, per the report. “It was an awful way for them to end their season.”

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers boots the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 8, 2023 in Seattle. Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams argues with DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks after a play during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023. Getty Images

Among the listed grievances was, among others, a call against the Rams’ Jonah Williams for running into Seahawks punter Michael Dickson that extended a key fourth-quarter drive for Seattle. Players who are blocked into the punter by the opposing team, however, should not be called for a penalty.

The Seahawks went on to tie the game with a field goal on the drive.

On the following drive, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith scampered for 25 yards and was hit after the whistle by Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was then hit in the facemask by DK Metcalf, which, if flagged, would’ve negated the late hit.

Metcalf’s retaliation wasn’t called, though, and the Seahawks were put in position to attempt a game-winning field goal. Jason Meyers missed the kick at the end of regulation but converted his second chance in overtime, thus dashing the Lions’ playoff hopes.

Seattle plays the 49ers in San Francisco on Saturday in a game they are double-digit underdogs in.