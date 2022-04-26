Rams release star-studded hype video ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is still two days away, but the internet has already crowned the Rams the winners — of blockbuster-sized hype videos, that is.

On Tuesday, the team dropped an epic trailer with its own play on a heist movie, “On the Clock: The House Always Wins,” with the Rams’ brain trust plotting to steal the draft.

The clip features cameos from Dennis Quaid, Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood, playing Rams owner Stan Kroenke, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and head coach Sean McVay, respectively, per The Hollywood Reporter. Rams stars Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford, among others, also appear in supporting roles.

Social media has all but handed the Rams an honorary Oscar for the video, which has amassed over 500,000 views and counting.

“This is the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen done by an organization. Holy S–t Rams,” NFL Network’s Kimmi Chex tweeted, while ESPN’s Marcus Spears wrote, “Y’all win everything @RamsNFL call off the SuperBowl Rams won it already. This s—t that heat here boi.”

Elsewhere, some Twitter users were losing it over the appearance of “Lost” alum Josh Holloway, who portrays general manager Les Snead.

Tyrese Gibson and Aaron Donald appear in the “On the Clock” trailer YouTube/Los Angeles Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a cameo appearance in the “On the Clock” trailer YouTube/Los Angeles Rams

“Lost” alum Josh Holloway also appears as Rams general manager Les Snead in “On the Clock” YouTube/Los Angeles Rams

“This is wow.🔥,” Kay Adams tweeted, “also — Sawyer 😍 😍 😍 😍.”

The Rams, who are fresh off February’s Super Bowl win over the Bengals, will get their first stab at this year’s draft in the third round with the No. 104 pick. The team sent its first-round pick to the Lions after they acquired Stafford in a January 2021 trade.

Although you won’t be able to catch “On the Clock” in theaters, repeated online viewing will certainly get you hyped for this week’s draft.