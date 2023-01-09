Rams QB Baker Mayfield on uncertain future as free agency looms

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Baker Mayfield, but the former first-overall pick appeared to enjoy the latter part of the ride.

Mayfield, who began the 2022 regular season as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, was claimed off waivers by the Rams in December and played in five games for Los Angeles, including Sunday’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks. Though it’s unclear what may be next, Mayfield is grateful for his positive experience with the Rams.

“After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it’s going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously it’s going to be a big-time decision,” Mayfield said Sunday, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Mayfield, who is set to become a free agent, added he’s in no rush to make a decision about his football future.

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up ahead of a game against the Seahawks on Jan. 8, 2023. AP

“It’s got to be the best opportunity,” said the 27-year-old quarterback, who believes he’s “good enough to be a starting quarterback.”

“I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield began his career with the Browns in 2018 and spent four seasons in Cleveland. Last year, however, Mayfield’s relationship with the team soured after the Browns acquired his replacement in former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw against the Seahawks on Jan. 8, 2023. Getty Images

Although Mayfield hoped for a fresh start in Carolina, where he was traded to in July 2022, he struggled under center and suffered an ankle injury in October. Mayfield then fell further down the Panthers’ depth chart and in December, the team obliged with his request for a release. The Rams picked Mayfield up off waivers and he started two days later, leading the team to a comeback win over the Raiders.

In five games with the Rams, Mayfield completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Rams finished the season at 5-12. Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl a year ago, missed the final part of this season with a spinal cord contusion. Stafford, 34, has three years and $84 million left on his contract with Los Angeles.