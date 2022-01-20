Rams’ Odell Beckham mocks NFL after surprise drug test

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is laughing after the NFL summoned him to take a drug test following his big game in Sunday’s Wild Card win against the Cardinals.

On Thursday, Beckham took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a text message he received from an NFL employee following L.A.’s 34-11 victory.

“I got you scheduled for a PES test at the facility today. I’ll be set up next to cafeteria, thanks,” the message read.

Beckham scribbled over the sender’s name and number.

In his post, he included a photo with Rams running back Sony Michel celebrating a touchdown, with the caption, “How it started Vs. How it’s going.”

The former Giants star later claimed there has been an increase in tests since he joined the Rams mid-season after being released by the Browns.

“Lolololol bro it’s been for the last 3 years ….. obviously more since I been a Ram,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Beckham replied with a bunch of crying face emojis in response to a separate fan tweet.

The former Pro Bowl receiver put on a show in Sunday’s win against the Cardinals, which marked his and quarterback Matthew Stafford’s first career playoff win.

Odell Beckham celebrates after a Rams win Getty Images

Beckham caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, and completed a 40-yard pass to Cam Akers on a trick play.

The Rams (13-5) play the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (14-4) in Sunday’s divisional round.