The Hamden Journal

Rams’ Odell Beckham mocks NFL after surprise drug test

Rams’ Odell Beckham mocks NFL after surprise drug test

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is laughing after the NFL summoned him to take a drug test following his big game in Sunday’s Wild Card win against the Cardinals.

On Thursday, Beckham took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a text message he received from an NFL employee following L.A.’s 34-11 victory.

“I got you scheduled for a PES test at the facility today. I’ll be set up next to cafeteria, thanks,” the message read.

Beckham scribbled over the sender’s name and number.

In his post, he included a photo with Rams running back Sony Michel celebrating a touchdown, with the caption, “How it started Vs. How it’s going.”

The former Giants star later claimed there has been an increase in tests since he joined the Rams mid-season after being released by the Browns.

“Lolololol bro it’s been for the last 3 years ….. obviously more since I been a Ram,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Beckham replied with a bunch of crying face emojis in response to a separate fan tweet.

The former Pro Bowl receiver put on a show in Sunday’s win against the Cardinals, which marked his and quarterback Matthew Stafford’s first career playoff win.

Odell Beckham celebrates after a Rams win
Getty Images

Beckham caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, and completed a 40-yard pass to Cam Akers on a trick play.

The Rams (13-5) play the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (14-4) in Sunday’s divisional round.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.