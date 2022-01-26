Rams’ Matthew Stafford stumped as to why Bucs’ Ndamukong Suh dislikes him, says wife Kelly Stafford

During an episode of “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly Stafford attempted to make sense of a vulgar exchange between her husband and Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Stafford discussed her experience after attending the Rams’ 30-27 victory against the Buccaneers on Sunday. She also recalled an incident that caused her husband, quarterback Matthew Stafford, to be threatened on the field.

In the first quarter of the matchup in Tampa Bay, Stafford fell to the ground as he threw an incomplete pass. The Los Angeles quarterback’s leg appeared to push further into Suh as he fell to the ground, sparking a brief spat between the former teammates.

Suh and Stafford were previously teammates on the Lions from 2010-14. Stafford was selected first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, then Suh was selected the following year as the No. 2 overall pick.

“‘I’m gonna f***k you up, I’m gonna f***k you up,” Suh reacted as he pointed at Matthew, according to Kelly.

Kelly also discussed her conversation with Stafford on Sunday night following the incident on the field. He explained that he didn’t really understand what was happening before Suh got in his face.

“I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to (expletive) me up,” Stafford said, per The Morning After. “‘I don’t know, I guess he doesn’t like me.’ … He kind of giggled about it when I asked about it, he was like, ‘I really have no f****king idea what this guy is doing. I don’t know why he’s so angry at me.'”

With the win against the Buccaneers in the divisional round, the Rams will advance to the NFC conference championship game next Sunday. Los Angeles will host the 49ers in a battle for the conference title and a chance to host the Super Bowl from SoFi Stadium.

“I feel like he’s the only player in this league who really dislikes Matthew and we don’t know. We legit don’t know why,” Kelly said. “Now he can actually dislike him for a fricking reason (because we won). I thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s all I’m gonna say.”