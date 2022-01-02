The Rams had a rough first half against the Ravens in Week 17, and NFL fans probably could have seen it coming after the way the game started.

Los Angeles’ troubles began on its first defensive possession. The Rams were able to force the Ravens to punt after seven plays, but tempers boiled over between teammates Taylor Rapp and Jalen Ramsey on the field.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Where Rams, Ravens rank in playoff race

An incident between the two occurred in the first few minutes of the game when Ramsey and Rapp appeared to be jawing with one another; Ramsey then came over to take a swing at Rapp. He hit him in the facemask with an open hand.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the dispute between Ramsey, a star cornerback, and Rapp, one of the team’s top safeties. The Ravens had two completions of 15 and 13 yards before the fight, so maybe there was an early miscommunication between the two on those plays.

SNF: Meet Sean Mannion, the QB starting in place of Kirk Cousins

This is the second time in as many weeks that we’ve seen teammates take a shot at one another during a game. The Washington Football Team saw defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into it on the bench during their blowout loss to the Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” when Allen threw a punch at Payne.

That said, the scuffle between Allen and Payne occurred on the bench, while Ramsey and Rapp fought on the field. That’s certainly odd, and it will be interesting to see if either has anything to say about the incident after the game.

MORE: Ricky Seals-Jones carted off after scary collision with cameraman

Los Angeles’ defense buttoned up despite the early issues in the secondary. The team allowed just 13 points in the first half but trailed 13-7 at halftime as the offense struggled due to a couple of Matthew Stafford interceptions.