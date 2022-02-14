Rams fans take over downtown LA after Super Bowl win

The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly Sunday night after “violent and destructive” Los Angeles Rams fans wreaked havoc on downtown streets following the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The celebration turned chaotic near 11th and Hope streets when fans lit fireworks inside a city bus and festooned the outside with graffiti, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Rector.

In another wild scene captured on camera, dozens of fans celebrate in standstill traffic as some hop onto the roof of a yellow cab.

One of the men even whacked the cab’s roof with an orange construction cone before hopping off, according to the footage posted by Fox LA anchor Marla Tellez.

“We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area,” the LAPD wrote on twitter.

“We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence. Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately.”

At one point, officers fired projectiles to try to disperse the raucous crowd, according to video shot by Rector.

Across town in East Los Angeles, a person was shot during a Super Bowl celebration, CBS LA reported. The victim’s condition was unknown.

The LAPD did not immediately announce any arrests stemming from the unruly fan behavior.