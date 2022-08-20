Rams’ Cooper Kupp gets cozy with wife Anna in new photo

Cooper Kupp and wife Anna are the “happiest” when they’re together.

Taking to Instagram this week, the wife of the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver shared a cozy couple’s photo that was taken ahead of Kupp’s sixth NFL season.

“Happiest here,” Anna captioned the snap that featured her and Kupp, 29, smiling beside one another as he wears his Super Bowl ring.

Cooper Kupp and wife Anna get cozy in a new Instagram photo. Instagram

Cooper Kupp and wife Anna kept the Super Bowl celebrations rolling in February 2022 after the Rams’ win over the Bengals. Instagram/Cooper Kupp

It’s been a memorable — and celebratory — offseason for the Kupps, who have been married since 2015. Back in February, the Pro Bowler was named the Super Bowl MVP after his Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, at home in Los Angeles.

“Tears flowing, heart racing, kind of happiness. Champions of the world,” Anna gushed on Instagram at the time.

Three months after Kupp hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, he and the Rams agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $110 million. He is now tied to Los Angeles for the next five seasons.

Cooper Kupp runs with the ball in Super Bowl 2022. Getty Images

Cooper Kupp and wife Anna celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February 2022. Getty Images

“The Los Angeles Rams made a childhood vision a reality when they showed their belief in me on draft day.. and today they showed continued faith. For that, I want to thank the Kroenke family, the front office, and Coach Mcvay,” Kupp wrote on Instagram in June.

“My family.. Anna, June, Cypress. Thank you for your willingness to allow me to play the game I love to the utmost. More than anyone else you understand the sacrifices to compete at the highest level, and you choose to join me in it as well. I am so thankful to share in that with the people I love most,” the receiver said of his wife and their two young sons.”

Cooper Kupp and Anna hit Las Vegas after the Rams won Super Bowl 2022. Instagram/Anna Kupp

Cooper Kupp, here with Anna, signed a contract extension with the Rams in June 2022. Instagram/Cooper Kupp

Kupp led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns this past season. He logged 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year is now gearing up for the Rams’ season opener next month, when they host the Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.