Rams, Broncos prank players with fake Christmas uniforms

The Rams and Broncos teamed up for the ultimate prank on players ahead of their Christmas Day game on CBS.

On Thursday, CBS Sports, along with assistance from Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus and Rams safety Nick Scott, got both teams to unveil a new Christmas-themed jersey and informed players at their respective facilities that they would be wearing it on Sunday.

The Broncos’ helmet had a reindeer decal on the side and a Christmas tree stripe down the back, while the Rams’ helmet was decorated with Christmas lights.

Hidden cameras were installed in the Broncos and Rams facilities to capture the hijinks.

Upon arrival, Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler disapproved of the uniforms in an F-bomb-filled rant.

“Y’all put a f–kin reindeer on it? And a tree as the stripe?” Hamler said in disbelief. “Who all has his? I ain’t even gonna sugarcoat it that ain’t it. Oh they missed bad.

“That ain’t it…You got a f–king Christmas tree. Man f–k that.”

One Broncos player can be heard saying off-camera, “You can have my game check. I’m not wearing that sh-t,” while someone else added, “A lot of people are shitting on it but I love it.”

Meanwhile, players in the Rams’ locker room weren’t fans of their version of the prank uniforms.

“That’s ugly as f–k,” one player said. “That’s trash,” another added, while someone chimed in, saying, “That’s cool, man!”

The Rams host the Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in a game that will be televised by both CBS and Nickelodeon.