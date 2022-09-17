Rajon Rondo settles assault and battery lawsuit from parking lot scuffle

Rajon Rondo has reached a settlement with the woman who accused the four-time NBA All-Star and his girlfriend of assault in July of 2020.

The attorney for plaintiff Toktam Jorshari has filed a notice in a Los Angeles court regarding the settlement, according to TMZ Sports. Jorshari had accused Rondo and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, of assault and battery in a parking lot outside an apartment complex, claiming she suffered injuries in the altercation.

The 36-year-old Rondo was accused in the suit of being angered that Jorshari’s car was parked too closely to his Rolls Royce. Video obtained by TMZ shows Rondo making brief contact with Jorshari with his elbow before Fitzgerald strikes the woman in the head and face multiple times.

“No man should ever put their hands on a woman,” Jorshari’s attorneys said. “Especially an NBA basketball player with superior height and strength. The video speaks for itself.”

Rajon Rondo with the Cavs last season. AP

Latoia Fitzgerald and Rajon Rondo at the Bloomingdale’s 150 x Harper’s Bazaar ICONSparty in New York in September. Efren Landaos/Sipa USA

No specifics of the settlement were disclosed in the TMZ report.

Earlier this year, the mother of Rondo’s two children accused the 16-year NBA veteran of pulling a gun and threatening to killer her. Rondo was not criminally charged, however, and TMZ reported in June that the case had been dismissed after the sides “reached a settlement.”

Rondo is currently a free agent after appearing in 39 games with the Lakers and Cavaliers last season.