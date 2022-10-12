Rain may force Yankees to change course on ALDS rotation plan

Rain in the forecast could throw a wrench into the Yankees’ pitching plans for the ALDS.

The Yankees entered the series against the Guardians intending to start Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes for four of the five possible games, The Post’s Joel Sherman reported on Tuesday. But rain is expected for Thursday’s Game 2, and a possible postponement could force the Yankees to change course if the series goes the distance.

If Game 2 is postponed to Friday, Cortes would still start the game for the Yankees. But it would wipe out any chance he had of coming back on short rest to start Game 5 on Monday — because it would mean pitching on just two days’ rest instead of three — though manager Aaron Boone indicated the left-hander could possibly be available out of the bullpen if that winner-take-all game is needed.

Nestor Cortes Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Luis Severino will start Game 3 and Cole, Tuesday’s Game 1 starter, is slated to come back on normal rest to pitch Sunday’s Game 4 in Cleveland.

Jameson Taillon is on the ALDS roster and a candidate to start a game in the series if needed. But at least for Game 1, he was in the bullpen, with Boone saying he could use him in a variety of roles, especially with a beat-up relief corps.

“It could be length, it could be a big inning in a lane,” Boone said before the Yankees’ 4-1 Game 1 victory on Tuesday. “We got weather coming possibly Thursday, that may alter things.”

If Taillon is ultimately needed to start a potential Game 5 because of a Thursday postponement, that could change how Boone is able to use him in Games 2-4.

Of course, the Guardians would also be affected by a postponement of Game 2. After starting Cal Quantrill on Tuesday, they were set to turn to Shane Bieber on Thursday and Triston McKenzie for Game 3. Even if Quantrill returns for Game 4 on normal rest, a postponement Thursday would bring Aaron Civale into play as a potential Game 5 starter.

The right-handed Civale posted a 4.92 ERA during the regular season, including giving up 10 runs across nine innings in two starts against the Yankees.

— Additional reporting by Dan Martin