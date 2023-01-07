Raiders vs. Chiefs, Packers vs. Lions picks

Commercial content 21+.



The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post. Including the 1997-2022 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 674-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (+9.5) over Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City remains bestowed with redoubtable offensive talent, but it’s a collection of stars that in their extreme confidence typically does enough to win, but seldom runs off and hides. This makes the Vegas Silver and Black more dangerous than usual in this particular price range. Anticipating another photo finish in this historic series.



GREEN BAY PACKERS (-4.5) over Detroit Lions

Harbor scant interest vis-à-vis getting in Aaron Rodgers’ way on one of his torrid December energy drives through the holiday season. Detroit has certainly picked up its game, but host’s circus isn’t ready to leave town yet. Packers remains on the loose, under the lights, in this likely barn-burner.

Last week: 1-0. Packers (W). Bengals/Bills (postponed)

Season: 17-15-1.