Raiders saw Jimmy Garoppolo as better culture fit

Long before the Raiders turned the page to Jimmy Garoppolo, the team’s brain trust was mulling the idea of pulling the plug on their arranged union with Derek Carr.

In a new report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Raiders recognized around midseason last year that “they may be pulling the mid-February escape hatch” with Carr, who signed a three-year extension with the team last April.

Some of the understanding at the time was “there promised to be options out there for Vegas,” including the 31-year-old Garoppolo and Tom Brady, who has since retired.





Further, the Raiders didn’t view the 31-year-old Carr “as a culture fit” for the organization “after having him in the building for a year.”

Carr was released in February after nine seasons with the Raiders and signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints earlier this month.

For the Raiders — who are entering their second season under head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler — the team recognized “they couldn’t get that wrong again at that position,” and hold conviction Garoppolo is their guy.





“They aren’t guessing on whether Garoppolo will be better in that regard. They know,” Breer reported.

The Raiders and Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal on Monday, a move that reunites the quarterback with McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator in New England.

Although the marriage between Garopoolo and the Raiders cannot be deemed official until Wednesday, when the new year league begins, the fallout from the signing has only just begun.





In a cryptic message shared Monday on his Instagram Stories, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wrote: “If we haven’t talked in the last 3 weeks don’t hit me about this s–t. Thanks.”

Adams was traded to the Raiders from the Packers last year, reuniting him with Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.

Amid the speculation about his curious choice of words, Adams posted a follow-up note on Twitter.





“Don’t make too much of it…phone dry then here comes everybody tryna get the inside scoop. S–t is annoying thats it. Jimmy let’s get this.”

Garoppolo spent the past five-and-a-half seasons in San Francisco after starting his NFL career in New England in 2014.