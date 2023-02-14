Raiders release quarterback Derek Carr, now free agent

The Raiders officially released quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Las Vegas released him before $40.4 million became guaranteed in his contract on Wednesday. This leaves Carr as a free agent who is expected to draw interest from the Jets, Saints and Panthers. Carr does not have to wait until NFL free agency, which officially begins on March 15.

Carr’s agency tweeted a message on behalf of the quarterback on Tuesday afternoon.

“We wish the @Raiders the best of luck. This is the tough part of this business,” the statement read. “That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”





Derek Carr has been released from the Las Vegas Raiders into free agency. Getty Images





Derek Carr during the Pro Bowl on Feb. 5, 2023. Getty Images

Prior to the announcement, this week, Carr told the Raiders he would not accept a trade to any team, making him arguably the top quarterback available on the market. Last week, Carr visited with the Saints.

Carr’s 2022 season was a bumpy one. The Raiders posted a 6-11 season and in December, head coach Josh McDaniels benched him for Jarrett Stidham, making him inactive for the Raiders’ final two games of the season against the 49ers and Chiefs. This season he threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Carr has only led the Raiders to two winning seasons — in 2016 and 2021 — losing in the wild-card round in both.