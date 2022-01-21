Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for speeding two weeks after DUI

For the fourth time this week, an NFL player is in trouble with the law.

Nate Hobbs, a rookie cornerback for the Raiders, was cited for allegedly driving 110 miles per hour on the highway in the Las Vegas area on Sunday.

“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs and we will address it in the court system,” Hobbs’ attorneys told Las Vegas’ ABC affiliate in a statement.

This news comes comes less than two weeks after Hobbs was allegedly found asleep at the wheel at 4:09 am by Las Vegas police, failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DUI. Hobbs is due in court on the DUI charge in May.

Earlier this season, Hobbs’ teammate, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, was charged with DUI after driving a vehicle over 150 miles an hour, resulting in a fiery wreck that killed 23-year-old Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor. Ruggs was released by the Raiders.

Nate Hobbs was arrested for DUI on Jan. 3 Getty Images

Hobbs is the fourth NFL player to get in trouble with the law this week.

Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested naked in Florida and accused of a “violent assault” on an arresting deputy. Jaguars linebacker Larentee McCray was arrested, also in Florida, after leading officers on a high speed chase. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested for property damage after allegedly breaking the vacuum of his son’s mother during an argument.