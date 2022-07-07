Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan, NFL’s first black woman team president

The Las Vegas Raiders hired former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president on Thursday. Morgan is the first black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

The hiring was announced to employees via a letter written by Morgan, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in the letter. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Morgan was also previously the first black woman to oversee the Gaming Control Board. She held that position from 2019-21 and now becomes the third woman and third African American to become president of an NFL team.

She takes over the position, which had been vacant since May, from former team president Dan Ventrelle, who said he was fired for alerting the NFL to the toxic environment within the Raiders organization.

Sandra Douglass Morgan Getty Images

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan said. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

This is not the first groundbreaking hire from the Raiders. They also hired Art Shell as the first black head coach of the modern era, Tom Flores as the first Hispanic head coach, and Amy Trask as the first female CEO in the NFL.