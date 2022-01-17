Raiders fire Mike Mayock as general manager

The Raiders are making at least one change to their hierarchy following a wild season that ended with an opening-round playoff loss.

Las Vegas fired general manager Mike Mayock on Monday.

“We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the team wrote in a statement. “We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future.”

The former NFL Network draft expert was hired in 2018 to work with Jon Gruden, who was already in place as coach. Now Mayock, 63, follows him out the door. Gruden resigned in October after emails emerged in the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team showing the coach using homophobic and misogynistic language.

Mike Mayock was fired as Raiders GM on Monday. Getty Images

The Raiders, who were 3-2 at the time, were still able to reach the postseason under interim coach Rich Bisaccia while navigating a number of off-the-field issues. It was the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

Las Vegas went 25-24 in Mayock’s three seasons with the team, with his lone playoff appearance coming this season — a 26-19 loss to the Bengals on Saturday. The Raiders have already begun looking for a new GM as they requested to interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, according to ESPN.

Mayock and Gruden did have some draft success with 2018 first-round picks defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram all becoming valuable pieces and hitting on receiver Hunter Renfrow and pass-rusher Maxx Crosby in the later rounds.

More recently, however, the Raiders’ top draft picks have become more known for incidents off the field than on it.

Mike Mayock and interim Rangers coach Rich Bisaccia. Getty Images

Henry Ruggs III, a wide receiver taken No. 12 in the 2020 draft, was charged with felony DUI in a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman in November and was released from the team hours later. Less than a week after that, cornerback Damon Arnette, who was selected No. 19 overall in the same draft, was released after being seen in a viral video threatening to kill someone while wielding a gun.

Mayock’s tenure also included eccentric receiver Antonio Brown being released without playing a down for the team after being fined for missing training camp practices in September 2019.

Bisaccia’s future with the team remains uncertain. Bisaccia said Monday that he and Raiders owner Mark Davis have had a discussion about him becoming the full-time coach. But that won’t stop the Raiders from speaking with other candidates. According to ESPN, the Raiders have requested an interview with Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo.

If Bisaccia does stay, he will work for a new GM.