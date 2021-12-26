Raiders expected to interview ex-Jets coach Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles could soon be back in a head coaching role.

The Raiders are expected to interview the former Jets coach for their vacancy, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Bowles, currently the defensive coordinator for Tampa Bay, is also viewed within that organization as a potential replacement for Bruce Arians should he retire, per La Canfora.

Bowles has head coaching experience, albeit not much success, in New York and a long track record as a defensive coordinator, including last year’s Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers group.

The Raiders are looking to replace Jon Gruden, who was fired midseason after an email leak exposed a trove of sexist and homophobic comments by him. Bowles, an understated personality, would be a change in pace and help Las Vegas with its defense.

Todd Bowles AP

In four years with the Jets, Bowles went 24-40, his best year coming in 2015 when the team was 10-6 but failed to make the playoffs. He was hired in Tampa shortly after being let go in New York, putting together a successful tenure with the Buccaneers.

The Raiders are 4-5 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, putting their record at 7-7 heading into Sunday. They’re still in contention for a playoff spot, but on the periphery in the AFC wild-card race.

Bowles isn’t the only Buccaneers assistant who will get a look this offseason — offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has also been named as a candidate in Jacksonville to replace Urban Meyer.