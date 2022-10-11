Raiders’ Davante Adams shoves cameraman in heated incident

The final whistle had already blown, but Davante Adams had one last hit to make.

The Raiders’ star receiver shoved a camera operator while walking off the field and back into the tunnel following the Raiders’ wild 30-29 road loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The camera operator, who was holding a tall piece of equipment, appeared to be inadvertently walking in front of Adams. He stumbled and fell backwards on his back after Adams’ two-hand push, and was helped back to his feet by a security guard.

Adams paused for a moment and stared at the camera operator before proceeding to walk into the tunnel. The man he shoved did not appear to be seriously injured. It is unclear if the equipment he was holding was damaged.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted after the game. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

The 29-year-old receiver had a huge game, hauling in three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat. The end of the game brought frustration for Adams, however, after his third-down grab that would have put the Raiders in position for a game-winning field goal was deemed incomplete after review. Just one play later on fourth down, Adams and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided on a throw in Adams’ direction.

Davante Adams shoves a camera operator after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs.

Davante Adams hauls in his second touchdown of the night.

Davante Adams catches his first touchdown of the night.



After the game — and before he shoved the man — Adams slammed his helmet to the ground.

Following eight standout years with the Packers after being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Adams was traded to the Raiders in one of this offseason’s biggest blockbusters. He reconnected with college teammate Derek Carr, but the two have not enjoyed the success they expected amid a 1-4 start.