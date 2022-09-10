Raiders’ Darren Waller signs three-year, $51M extension

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller reached a three-year extension deal worth $51 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Waller, who turns 30 on Tuesday, is now linked to Las Vegas for the next five years.

He previously signed a four-year, $29.8 million extension back in 2019.

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s been a long journey,” Waller said in a video posted by the Raiders on Twitter.

“I’m just grateful to be here.”

Waller saw limited playing time in his first four years in the NFL while playing with the Ravens because of a history of substance abuse.

Waller became a starter for the Raiders in 2019. He immediately had a breakout season for Las Vegas, hauling in 90 catches for 1,145 yards. In 2020, Waller had an even better season with 107 catches, 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Darren Waller, who turns 30 on Tuesday, is now linked to Las Vegas for the next five years. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Pro Bowler played in just 11 games last season because of a myriad of injuries. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

The extension adds to the massive amount of money Las Vegas poured into its roster this offseason.

The Raiders also reached deals with Derek Carr and Davante Adams, two other key offensive pieces.