Rafael Nadal has hip flexor injury, may need 6-8 weeks of rest

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park.

Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No. 1 in Australia.

Rafael Nadal AP

The 36-year-old, who will now head home to Spain to rest, wrote on Twitter that scans showed a grade two moderate tear with “normal recovery time six to eight weeks”.

Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September.