Rachol West-Chachere responds to Sydney Warner’s Eagles fans claims

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia.

In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word.

“Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married the Eagles defender over the summer.





Sydney Warner is the wife of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner. Instagram/Sydney Warner





Rachol West-Chachere is married to Eagles safety Andre Chachere. Instagram/Rachol West-Chachere

In a separate message posted Wednesday, Rachol shared how she assisted two partners of 49ers players last Sunday, and that she isn’t a fan of “the Philly fan base slander.”

“I swear I’m not mean. I literally helped 2 49er Wives I’ve never met get covered seats at the game bc they had babies & transferred my extra tickets to them. I just don’t like the Philly fan base slander. We aren’t doing that today, or yesterday, or tomorrow,” she tweeted.

Sydney, who appeared on Season 24 of “The Bachelor” in 2020 before her June wedding to the 49ers Pro Bowler, detailed in her TikTok clip how she had to hide her red bag after being told by Warner not to wear the hue to the venue. Sydney also claimed an Eagles fan remarked that they hope their “plane crashes.”





Sydney Warner made troubling allegations about Eagles fans following the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2023. Instagram/Fred Warner





Rachol West-Chachere responded to Sydney Warner’s claims, posting “soft” on Twitter. Instagram/Rachol West-Chachere

“I’m all about passion, but never again,” Sydney said.

This is Rachol and Chachere’s second season with the Eagles, who claimed him off waivers in September 2021.

The Eagles will face the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.