Rachel Nichols’ Instagram post after ESPN settlement

“Going, going, GONE.”

Rachel Nichols wrote those three words on her Instagram Story a day after The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported the former ESPN host is officially a free agent.

On Thursday, Nichols and ESPN reached a settlement, allowing her to pursue employment opportunities elsewhere. She was pulled off the air during the NBA Finals in July after private comments she made about the network and diversity were made public in a leaked audio tape.

Nichols wrote “Going, going, GONE” to describe a trio of Instagram photos that showed a sunset over the ocean.

While it wasn’t a direct response to the news, the former host of “The Jump” appears to be in good spirits.

The leaked audio video, published by The New York Times in July, captured her on a phone call implying that her colleague Maria Taylor landed a hosting job with the network because Taylor is Black and the network was “feeling pressure” about its “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Rachel Nichols posted these photos on her Instagram Story. Instagram / RachelNichols

Nichols also claimed that the job was initially meant for her while on the call with Adam Mendelsohn — a longtime adviser of Lakers star LeBron James and James’ agent, Rich Paul.

Taylor, meanwhile did not renew her contract with ESPN, following her coverage of the NBA Finals as host of “NBA Countdown,” and instead struck a lucrative deal with NBC. She never addressed the situation with Nichols directly, though she shared quotes to social media about “rising” through “dark times.”

Nichols’ next career move remains a mystery. She had one year remaining on her deal with ESPN when she was fired in August — and was making in the neighborhood of $1.5 million to $2 million per year, sources told Marchand.

Since her exit from ESPN last summer, Nichols has been active on social media, documenting her travels with family and friends.