Rachel Bonnetta out at NFL Network as staff-trimming continues

Up-and-coming NFL Network funny woman Rachel Bonnetta is out as the league-owned platform continues to trim staff, The Post has learned.

Bonnetta, 31, has been on the rise at the network, where she had been under strong consideration to be on “Good Morning Football” after co-host Kay Adams left the network.

Jamie Erdahl ended up replacing Adams.

Bonnetta did not want to relocate from Los Angeles to work on the show in Jersey, according sources.

NFL Network and Bonnetta agreed to a buyout on the final year of her deal.

NFL Network declined comment.

Bonnetta declined to confirm the news when reached.

On Monday, reporter Jim Trotter announced that his contract had not been renewed by the network.





Rachel Bonnetta is out at NFL Network. Getty Images

Earlier this month, The Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported that NFL Network was bracing for layoffs.

This season, the NFL will begin new TV deals with ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS and Amazon that extend more than a decade and are worth around $110 billion.

The NFL looks at its network as a separate entity from those deals.





Rachel Bonnetta interviewing “Ted Lasso” actor Cristo Fernandez on NFL Network in October. NFL Network

Bonnetta had been an increasingly bigger part of the network, having a large role on its Super Bowl coverage and making noise with clips that appeared on social media.

She joined NFLN two years ago after working at FS1 for five years on a variety of shows, including its betting programs.