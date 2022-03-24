Rachel Balkovec injury: Yankees coach’s inspiring message

Rachel Balkovec — baseball’s first female manager — will miss the Low-A Tampa Tarpons’ home opener while she recovers from being hit in the face by a batted ball.

Balkovec was struck in the face Tuesday afternoon during a spring training workout at the Yankees’ minor league complex, and later took to Instagram to share a motivational message.

“Without exception, worthy endeavors come with risk, pain in some form and fear,” Balkovec captioned an Instagram post Wednesday, that included a photo of her with minor league shortstop Marcos Cabrera.

“How’s it going? It’s insanely difficult and uncomfortable- *and, the best thing I’ve ever done, the most growth I’ve had in a while and the best fit for me in my entire career from several angles. Growth and death are not mutually exclusive. #imnotdoneyet.”

Balkovec, 34, was reportedly treated for facial injuries and swelling, including one of her eyes, at a Tampa hospital. Although she was not diagnosed with a concussion, doctors advised her to rest for several days, forcing her to miss her spring training debut. The Tarpons’ regular-season opener is scheduled for April 9 at Lakeland.

“All things considered, I feel very fortunate,” Balkovec said in a statement about the incident. “The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not expect this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reached out to Balkovec via text Wednesday to check on her. The new manager for the Yankees Low-A Tampa affiliate, Balkovec previously served as a minor league hitting instructor for the Yankees.

Rachel Balkovec at Yankees spring training complex on Feb. 22, 2022 Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“It’s my understanding it was some cage work,” said Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said. “She was throwing around a screen at a close distance and the batter mishit the ball off the end of his bat for it to go at an angle that you don’t think could ever happen. But obviously it just proved that it can.”