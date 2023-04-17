Quinnen Williams follows through on threat to skip Jets program

Quinnen Williams proved to be a man of his word.

As he forewarned would be the case when last season ended, Williams did not report Monday for the start of the Jets’ offseason program because he has not signed a new contract, The Post confirmed.

It would have been a bigger surprise if Williams reversed course and showed up after vowing to skip voluntary workouts.

Williams is due to make $9.59 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2023.

Since he announced that he was seeking an extension, the market for defensive tackles exploded with new contracts for the Titans’ Jeffrey Simmons (four years, $94 million), the Commanders’ Daron Payne (four years, $90 million) and the 49ers’ Javon Hargrave (four years, $84 million) to leave the Eagles as a free agent.

General manager Joe Douglas and Williams’ agent, Nicole Lynn, have been engaged in discussions for about two months.

Lynn just negotiated a five-year, $255 million contract extension for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.





Quinnen Williams is skipping the start of the Jets’ offseason program. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

Douglas previously said that the Jets and Williams were in a “positive place” but couldn’t offer a timeline for an agreement.

“We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way,” Douglas said.

Williams picked the right time to have a career-best season, tallying 12 sacks and earning his first selections to the Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro.

Want to catch a game? The Jets schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.

“I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field,” Williams said on Jan. 9. “Having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me.”





Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams speaking to reporters on Jan. 4, 2023. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

The Jets coaches and players will not be on the field together until OTAs begin May 22.

The only mandatory part of the offseason program is a three-day minicamp June 13-15, and it is unknown if Williams would continue to hold out to further his statement.

The Jets hope to have a resolution at quarterback — Aaron Rodgers? — by then, too.