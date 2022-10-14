Quincy Williams set to make Jets return after speedy rehab

When Quincy Williams injured his left ankle in the Jets’ loss to the Bengals last month and the cart was brought onto the field to bring him into the locker room, it looked like he might be out for the season.

The linebacker, though, will play against the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay.

“When he had his injury it looked, at least from my perspective, really bad,’’ Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “We dodged a bullet, he dodged a bullet. We thought it was going to be much worse, but knock-on wood and credit to him, too, he’s been working his tail off to try to get back. Hopefully, he gets a chance to go make some plays.’’

Williams, who practiced fully on Friday for the second consecutive day, said he can’t wait to get back onto the field.

“Yeah, it looked bad and felt bad, but when we came back in and took the X-rays [there was no broken bone] and they came up with a good plan for me,’’ Williams said. “I’m excited to be back out there with my teammates celebrating and having fun.’’

Quincy Williams is set to return on Sunday. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Quincy Williams is carted off during the Jets’ loss to the Bengals. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The one player on the Jets’ injury report who won’t play Sunday is rookie defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson, who injured his ankle last week.

“He’ll be reevaluated daily, so we’ll see where he’s at next week,’’ Saleh said.

Saleh said the running back rotation, with rookie Breece Hall and second-year back Michael Carter, is fluid, which sounds as if the plan is to play the hot hand. Hall finished with 197 all-purpose yards against the Dolphins on Sunday.

“It never goes according to plan,’’ Saleh said. “You’re trying to keep it balanced between the two, so they have — in a 17 game-season — longevity. But when you get in the game and one’s riding the hot hand and he’s just seeing it a certain way, you just roll with it. You don’t go in thinking one guy is going to get the ball more than another.’’

Hall has 56 rushes for 275 yards and two TDs and Carter has 47 rushes for 158 yards and two TDs.

“What’s cool about our system is that if Michael gets hot, he’ll roll [and] if Breece gets hot, he’s rolling,’’ Saleh said.

Saleh, asked if he was able to glean anything from the job the Giants’ defense, guided by veteran coordinator Wink Martindale, did last week against the Packers, including shutting Green Bay out in the second half, said: “I have so much respect for Wink and what he does. His pressure system, I’d love to sit with him in the offseason and see if we can marry the two systems somehow.

“He did a really nice job with his game plan and getting Aaron [Rodgers] off the spot and all that. So, a lot of respect for them. They did a great job.’’