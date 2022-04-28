Questions for No. 1 pick, Jets, Giants

NFL fans won’t have as many mock drafts to devour – and in some cases, to mock – for a while after this weekend, annually one of the most popular offseason events in any sport.

The much-dissected 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. EST from Las Vegas with the Jaguars controlling the first pick for the second consecutive year — without nearly the certainty of whom that selection will be.

The Jets and the Giants will take center stage shortly thereafter: Each local squad owns two picks in the top 10 following their latest disastrous seasons.

