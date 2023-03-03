Quentin Johnston sees Giants 2023 NFL Draft pairing

INDIANAPOLIS – Quentin Johnston already knows that blue looks good on him.

Arguably the top receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine, Johnston said Friday that he already has met once with the Giants and has another interview scheduled.

Each team can conduct 45 formal interviews lasting 20-minutes apiece plus informal interviews.

“Very welcoming staff, had good talks with them,” Johnston said. “I for sure see myself, if possible, wearing that blue just like I was in high school.”

Before he starred at TCU, Johnston wore the royal blue and white uniform of Temple High School in Texas.

The 6-foot-4 target is regarded for his vertical playmaking ability, best seen by the high-stepping touchdown down the sideline in TCU’s College Football Playoff semifinal upset of Michigan.

“Physicality has something to do with it,” Johnston said, “but if you want to be any type of successful in this sport it’s all a mindset. It’s all that want-to, that I’m going to go get it and saying, ‘I’m better than you.’





Quentin Johnston celebrates TCU’s semifinal win over Michigan. Getty Images





Quentin Johnston has met with the Giants at the NFL Combine. USA TODAY Sports

“Not to be cocky about it, but that’s how I approach every play.”

The Giants only have two receivers under traditional contracts – Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson – and one-time starters Sterling Shepard, Richie James, Darius Slayton are free agents.

Kenny Golladay will be released on March 15.