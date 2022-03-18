Quentin Grimes set for Friday return after knee injury scare

Add another notch to the rookie belt of Quentin Grimes. He heals quickly.

Grimes is expected back Friday when the Knicks host Washington after missing just nine games with a dislocated knee.

It was feared early on that Grimes could be out for the season if he needed surgery. Grimes’ knee buckled fighting through a pick in the first game back from the All-Star Break vs. Miami on Feb. 25th.

Grimes said he’s never missed more than a week of action – that was last season with the University of Houston due to an ankle sprain. He came back to lead the Cougars to last year’s Final Four.

“It was kind of hard being in rehab, watching games but I knew I wasn’t going to rush anything back,’’ Grimes said following Thursday’s practice in Tarrytown. “The trainers said they weren’t going to rush anything. But I was confident I’d be back. I was attacking rehab strongly – treatment two, three times a day. I’m a hooper. I was going to do anything I can to help. I feel right now it’s a good opportunity to make that play-in and make that push late in the season.’’

It’s noteworthy Grimes talks team success rather than his own — he’s had plenty. Since entering the rotation in mid-December, Thibodeau hasn’t stopped praising the first-round draft pick (25th overall).

Quentin Grimes is set to return Friday after a knee injury feared to be season-ending. Getty Images

“It was a pretty good hit,’’ Thibodeau said of Grimes’ injury against the Heat. “But right away he was on his feet and shooting two, three days later. He’s got a lot of mental toughness, physical toughness. He’s been champing at the bit. He wanted to play a week ago. Everything he does is all out. The way plays in a game is how he practices. He benefits greatly from that. He’s had a heckuva year.

Grimes, who transferred from Kansas to Houston after his freshman year, has a humbleness to him. He played three years of college ball after projections he’d be a one-and-done collegian didn’t materialize.

“I feel like as a rookie you have to go out and earn it,’’ Grimes said of his first NBA season. “I felt I did that. I didn’t want anything to be handed to me. You have to prove yourself to the guys ahead of you with a pecking order. I wanted to establish who I am as a player and person off the court and earn my minutes from practicing and earn my spot.”

Grimes’ numbers are good but can belie the intangibles he brings. He is averaging 6.3 points in 17.4 minutes and is efficient from 3-point range (39.8 percent). His best stat is effective FG percentage — a terrific 58 percent. That combines 2-pointers and 3-pointers into one figure.

“Just want to keep progressing,’’ Grimes said. “I want to come back like I was playing before and make sure I’m 100 percent when I come back, build on what I was doing and trying to help the team as much as I can. I feel like before I was getting a lot more comfortable with the ball, coming off the pick and roll and making plays.’’

It has been a disappointing season for the Knicks, who are a longshot to make even the play-in tournament after a surprising 41-31 campaign in 2020-21. But the rookie class of Grimes and second-round picks Miles McBride (36th) and Jericho Sims (58th) has not disappointed. Even European stash pick, point guard Rokas Jokubaitis, taken 35th, is excelling in Barcelona, becoming a candidate to join the Knicks next season.

“Same thing with Quick (Immanuel Quickley) last year, when he got his opportunity (Quentin) was ready,’’ Thibodeau said. “ He’s been playing well. We’re very pleased with what he’s done. The same thing can be said for Jericho and ‘Deuce.’ Those guys worked all summer. Then they worked incredibly hard all season along. They’ve gotten a lot better.’’

Grimes parents each played college basketball. His mother, Tonja, was a 5-foot-10 center for Fort Hayes State in Kansas. Grimes’ father, Marshall, played point guard at Santa Clara. While his mother focused on his tennis, his father gave him the basketball work ethic that Thibodeau is enjoying.

“I think my dad pushed me really hard as a kid but not as a bad dad,’’ Grimes said. “He let me know if you want something, work for it. Nothing’s going to be handed to you. It’s kind of the same philosophy of Thibs goes by.’’