QB keeping Ravens talks ‘private’

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finally addressed his contract situation and future with Baltimore after he skipped the voluntary portion of offseason workouts.

Jackson, who joined his teammates this week for mandatory minicamp, told reporters Thursday that he had contract talks this week with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.

“We actually did,” Jackson said about speaking with Baltimore brass. “We did. It’s a conversation. That’s all. Just keeping it private.”

The 2019 NFL MVP enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal this season. Jackson’s contract situation has been a hot topic this offseason, after the Ravens said he had shown no urgency to begin negotiations.

The 25-year-old quarterback — who represents himself, along with help from his mother — said his absence at OTAs was “not contract-related.”

Lamar Jackson throws a pass during Ravens minicamp on Thursday. AP

Jackson added that he wanted to “stay away” from offseason workouts and “just grind,” following a bone bruise in his ankle at the end of last season.

Jackson was hit with questions asking if he will show up for training camp and whether he would play in Week 1 without a new contract, to which he replied, “We’re in conversation right now. I don’t know.”

Both sides are seemingly in the midst of a positive conversation since Jackson said he “expects” to spend his entire NFL career in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson speaks to reporters at Ravens minicamp on Thursday. AP

Jackson’s presence at Monday’s mandatory minicamp marked the first time he had been in the Ravens’ facility since the season ended in a loss to the Steelers in January.

When asked about Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s record fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, Jackson wasn’t fazed.

“I’m a man of my own,” he said, adding, “I don’t worry about what those guys get.”

Jackson is set to make a base salary of $23 million this year.