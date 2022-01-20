Pursuing Zion Williamson risky but tantalizing for Knicks

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

It wasn’t long after the Knicks traded for Atlanta swingman Cam Reddish one week ago that the posts started popping up on social media imagining a reunion of Reddish, RJ Barrett and their onetime Duke teammate, Zion Williamson.

Photoshopped pictures of the three in Knicks jerseys flourished.

While the Knicks may be 2/3 of the way to (Orange and) Blue Devil Heaven, the image of those three together again will have to remain the stuff of fantasy, for now.