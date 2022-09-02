Purdue’s Chris Jefferson vomits after pick-six against Penn State

Puke and rally.

Purdue safety Chris Jefferson was seen vomiting on the sidelines in West Lafayette after a brilliant 72-yard pick-six that gave the Boilermakers a 31-28 lead over Penn State in Thursday’s season-opener.

With with 8:29 left in the game, Jefferson intercepted a pass by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford that was meant for target Mitchell Tinsley, and he took off, swerving in-between the Nittany Lions’ offense to take it all the way to the house.

Jefferson then headed to the sidelines, where Fox cameras captured the fifth-year safety throwing up what appeared to be a brown liquid.

Penn State had a chance to build on a 28-24 lead against Purdue when Jefferson intercepted Clifford’s throw, which sailed the target by several feet.

The Nittany Lions, however, went on to win the season-opener 35-31, after Clifford threw his fourth touchdown of the night to KeyVone Lee, capping an 80-yard touchdown drive in 1:25 with under a minute left.