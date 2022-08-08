Punches fly in heated fight at Giants training camp

A fight broke out at Giants camp Tuesday as tempers flared through four straight plays and escalated to punches thrown on both sides.

Center Jon Feliciano threw the first punch at linebacker Cam Brown after he was dragged out of a scrum by Brown. Feliciano looked to be playing dead and joking around but got to his feet and swung.

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was also seen pushing Brown.

A fight broke out at Giants practice on Aug. 8, 2022.

The fire was lit when Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder on a run and knocked over cornerback Aaron Robinson. On the next play, Robinson went for a hard stop. Then linebacker Tae Crowder threw running back Antonio Williams to the ground after a carry.

Everyone knew the sidelines were ready to empty — and they did.

Giants coach Brian Daboll brought the team together to settle things down and there were no more issues afterward.