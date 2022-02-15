Real Madrid head to the French capital in Champions League round-of-16 action tonight as Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain gear up for a heavyweight clash.

Los Blancos have established themselves as the Champions League standard-bearers in recent seasons, with four titles since 2014, with PSG losing to Bayern Munich in their first final appearance back in 2020.

The tie is filled with sub plots on and off the pitch, with Carlo Ancelotti representing the experience and grandeur of big European nights, and Pochettino’s Parisians looking to convert their big spending into a sought-after European trophy.

Kylian Mbappe will lead the hosts’ attack in what could be an audition for a summer move to Madrid, with his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring at the end of the season. He’ll of course be alongside Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Mbappe’s France teammate Karim Benzema is the main injury doubt for Ancelotti with the veteran forward missing their weekend 0-0 draw at Villarreal in La Liga.

PSG vs. Real Madrid live updates

2:40pm: Champions League ‘contenders’ vs. Champions League ‘royalty’

PSG boss Pochettino has described his side as ‘contenders’ in the race for the Champions League in 2022 and labelled serial winners Real Madrid as being ‘in the habit’ of securing Europe’s biggest prize.

The Argentinian is likely to have been looking to ease some of the pressure on his all star squad but their respective records speak for themselves.

Real Madrid are the most successful club in European Cup/Champions League history with 13 titles compared to just one final appearance for PSG.

However, despite their historical dominance, Real Madrid have only made it past the last 16 stage once since winning it in 2018, with PSG reaching either the semi final or final in the last two seasons.

2:20pm: FORM GUIDES

Real Madrid are leading the way in La Liga with a four point advantage over Sevilla but Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency in 2022.

Despite winning the 2021/22 Spanish Supercopa, Los Blancos suffered a quarter final exit in the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club, and Ancelotti’s side have won just two in five in the league since the turn of the year.

PSG have a mammoth 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, with Pochettino’s team looking nailed on to reclaim the French title in 2022.

However, they have also been knocked out of their domestic cup this month, but they have lost just once in Ligue 1 since the start of the campaign.

2:05pm: Neymar on the bench for PSG!

Brazilian superstar Neymar is only fit enough for a place on the bench for PSG with Mauricio Pochettino making four changes to his starting line up from their 1-0 win over Rennes last weekend.

Gianluigi Donnarumma replaces former Los Blancos stopper Keylor Navas in goal with Nuno Mendes preferred to Juan Bernat at left back.

Danilo comes in to bolster the midfield, in place of teenage star Xavi Simons, with veteran winger Angel Di Maria in for Julian Draxler.

1:30pm: Benzema starts!

Los Blancos’ star man Karim Benzema returns to the starting line up in the big team news for Real Madrid in Paris.

The Frenchman was a major injury doubt for Carlo Ancelotti after missing their 0-0 La Liga draw with Villarreal last weekend and he replaces Gareth Bale in the starting XI.

Ferland Mendy comes in for Marcelo at left back with Luka Modric returning alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro in midfield as Fede Valverde drops to the bench.

1:00pm: Welcome to Sporting News’ live coverage of PSG vs. Real Madrid, as the Champions League knockout stage kicks off.

All Times Eastern

