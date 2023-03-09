Providence vs. UConn Big East Tournament pick: Take Friars

The UConn Huskies are heavy favorites here, but Providence has shown to be a solid team during the Big East tourney in recent years.

Take the points in a match up between two teams who finished with identical in-conference records this year.

Big East Tournament: Providence vs. UConn

How to watch

Gametime: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Providence (+7) over UConn

Sometimes you’ve got to zag.

The Huskies earned their status as Big East Tournament favorites after winning five straight games, including an 18-point win over the Friars, who finished the regular season with a baffling 24-point home loss to Seton Hall.

Still, take the free points with Ed Cooley — who only has two opening-round losses since winning the title in 2014 — Bryce Hopkins and a capable group which owns a double-digit win over the Huskies and can negate UConn’s customary rebounding edge.