Prospects need to be on winning minor league teams

The collective win-loss record of the Mets’ minor-league affiliates last season was a blight to the organization.

Triple-A Syracuse, Double-A Binghamton and High-A Brooklyn, the Mets’ teams at the three highest levels in the minor leagues, fielded teams that finished double digits in games below .500. Only Low-A St. Lucie posted a winning record.

Enter a new front office regime and a commitment to winning at all levels, not just the major leagues. Player development remains the primary goal, but under general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter, the Mets have an eye toward building a winning culture from top to bottom.