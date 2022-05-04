Projecting the Jets’ roster — and cuts — after the draft

Get the insider’s view on Gang Green Sign up for Inside the Jets by Brian Costello, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

The NFL Draft is over. The heavy lifting of building the roster for the 2022 season is done.

The Jets followed up a nice free-agency period by filling more holes with a draft class for which they are getting rave reviews. Joe Douglas and Co. surely will make a few more additions before training camp, but the bulk of the team is now in place.

That means it is a fine time to look ahead and start projecting what their 53-man roster could look like when the season begins in September. Here’s our first shot:

QB (2): Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco