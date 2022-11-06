Profitable season for Stitches despite Phillies defeat

Everyone’s feelin’ it. Late season goodbyes are filling the inbox.

“My husband is still following you. He has the Phillies in the series. Still up the same amount as you. He’s taking me to Ireland, win or lose on the series bet. When we get there, we will drink to you! Slainte!!!”

Respects, Kathleen McCrohan, Clifton, N.J.



Glad to help out with the vacation Kathleen. Sorry about the series. Not so bad riding economy instead of first class. Just a little less legroom.

Phinished. Congratulations to the Astros.

Betting on Baseball?

The best team in baseball eliminated the underdog Phillies in six games in the World Series. Final score Saturday, 4-1. Kyle Schwarber homered off Framber Valdez in the sixth inning.

The Astros responded with four runs in the bottom half, with Yordan Alvarez hitting the series-winning blow, a three run homer off Jose Alvarado.

Final score? We finished the 2022 season up +1,567 mannymotas.