Pro wrestler Joe Doering undergoing surgery after brain cancer returns

Joe Doering is stepping away from pro wrestling after his brain cancer has returned.

The 40-year-old Doering is a two-time tag champion in the IMPACT pro wrestling promotion. He previously battled brain cancer in 2016, and returned to the ring in under a year.

“They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again,” Doering said in a story shared by IMPACT.

“Please keep me in your thoughts and spirits. I hope to get back in the ring again very soon. To the IMPACT Wrestling locker room: you are family to me and I look forward to seeing you again very, very soon.”

Doering has spent most of his career in IMPACT (formerly known as TNA) and All Japan Pro Wrestling. He was briefly a part of Florida Championship Wrestling, a WWE developmental promotion that predated NXT.

“I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at IMPACT in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers,” IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore said. “Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he’s ready.”