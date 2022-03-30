PRO Report’s NBA bets, prediction, odds

Commercial Content, 21+



The Wednesday betting board is packed full of options, but which games are attracting the most meaningful attention?

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

In today’s report, two NBA spreads pair with two NHL moneylines that trigger a majority of the above signals. Included in those bets is one sizable underdog, so bettors could be in for a nice payout.

Without further ado, here are the teams hitting on today’s PRO Report.

<br />

Pick #1 – Minnesota Timberwolves (+3) at Toronto Raptors

Interestingly, there’s been a bit of reverse line movement on the visiting T’Wolves, who we’ve tracked as taking a good amount of sharp action in advance of tip-off.

Plus, most of the big money bets have come in on the Timberwolves as well. As of this writing, it has received only 47 percent of all spread bets, but 72 percent of the money. That represents the second-biggest bets and money percentage delta between across the entire NBA slate today.

Finally, one top NBA expert from The Action Network is choosing to back the Timberwolves tonight, giving three signals in its favor.

Karl-Anthony Towns USA TODAY Sports

Pick #2 – San Antonio Spurs (+5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Spurs opened as seven-point home underdogs to the Grizzlies, but sharp action has since seen it drop to only a five-point underdog.

In addition to receiving sharp action, big money has also shown for San Antonio. The Spurs have received only 23 percent of spread bets but 65 percent of the money, the largest percentage delta on today’s NBA board.

Finally, one Action Network PRO System — the “NBA Tickets vs. Money” system — goes in favor of the Spurs. That system has a historical 54 percent win rate and five percent return on investment.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Pick #3 – San Jose Sharks Moneyline (-154) vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Sharks opened as -140 road favorites against the reeling Coyotes, but sharp action has since seen it move to a much larger favorite.

Additionally, the Sharks are the single-handed biggest money side on today’s NHL slate. Although it has received 64 percent of all moneyline bets, San Jose has seen 96 percent of the money go in its favor.

Finally, there’s an Action Network PRO system going in favor of the Sharks. The “Well-Rested Visiting Favorites” system, which backs road favorites with between three and four days rest, applies to San Jose. That system has a 64 percent historical win rate and 11 percent return on investment.

Pick #4 – Los Angeles Kings Moneyline (+172) vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Kings opened as +175 underdogs to the Oilers in Edmonton, but sharp action has seen a minor adjustment to its price.

Additionally, big money bets are coming in on Los Angeles as well. The Kings have received only 18 percent of moneyline bets at this writing, but 65 percent of the money, the second-largest percentage among today’s underdogs.

Finally, Action Network model projections say Los Angeles is too big an underdog here as our power ratings suggest the Kings should be closer to +105 against the Oilers.