PRO Report says Rangers, Orioles

Baseball bettors have a full complement of games to choose from Friday, but three contests in particular are attracting the most meaningful attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Across today’s slate, two sides and one total are triggering a majority of the above factors. So, before finalizing those wagers, consider these three options as potentially more profitable.

Boston Red Sox (8-12) at Baltimore Orioles (6-13)

The Orioles have dropped four consecutive games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, but bettors like them to get back to winning ways tonight.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Orioles, which opened as a +120 underdog to the visiting Red Sox, but have since seen their price drop to +118. Additionally, big money bets are going in favor of the Orioles as well. At this writing, Friday’s hosts have seen only 32 percent of all moneyline bets, but 55 percent of the total handle.

Finally, TWO MLB experts from The Action Network are supporting the Orioles tonight to give it three total signals in their favor.

PRO Report Pick: Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (+118)

The Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe is second in MLB with .412 batting average. USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves (9-11) at Texas Rangers (6-13)

Similarly to the Orioles, the Rangers arrive at this game having dropped three straight games. However, they’re also receiving the betting attention as home underdogs.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Rangers, which also opened as +120 underdogs but sit at +118 at writing. Additionally, big money is backing the Rangers as well, but even more extremely than the Orioles. At this writing, the Rangers have seen only 27 percent of all spread bets, but 73 percent of the total handle. That is easily the largest percentage discrepancy across the entire 15-game MLB slate.

Finally, one top MLB expert from the Action Network is backing the Rangers tonight to round out the three signals going in its favor.

PRO Report Pick: Texas Rangers Moneyline (+118)

Minnesota Twins (11-8) at Tampa Bay Rays (11-8)

There’s only one signal going in favor of either side tonight, but where bettors are seeing value is with the total.

We’ve seen big money come in on under 7.5 runs in tonight’s game, which features a pitching matchup between Dylan Bundy (Twins) and Corey Kluber (Rays). At this writing, the under has seen 68 percent of all bets against 84 percent of the total handle.

Additionally, one Action Network PRO system — Weather: Wind Blowing In — triggers in this game. That particular system has a 56 percent historical win rate and seven percent return on investment. Just in the last five games, the system is 4-1.

Finally, one top MLB expert from the Action Network is backing the under tonight to round out the three signals going in its favor.

PRO Report Pick: Total Under 7.5 Runs (-104)