Pro golfer Robert Gamez ‘doesn’t remember anything’ from creepy pool arrest

Three-time PGA Tour winner Robert Gamez told police he “does not remember anything,” after he was arrested while intoxicated early Sunday morning on misdemeanor battery charges.

Gamez, 54, was allegedly seen touching the buttocks of an unidentified female victim late Saturday evening at a pool party at a residence in the Bay Hill neighborhood of Orlando, Fla., according to an incident report obtained by USA Today from the Orange County Corrections Office.

Earlier that evening, Gamez was allegedly in the pool when he “reached up from the pool and grabbed” the victim’s top, which resulted in exposure, the report stated. Gamez allegedly asked the victim to join him in the pool “and began making kissing faces.”

When officers arrived on the scene, Gamez was lying on a medical stretcher after a male at the party who witnessed the alleged incident reportedly grabbed him around around the neck. Gamez allegedly fell to the ground and was admitted to Dr. Phillips Hospital.

Robert Gamez’s mug shot Orange County Corrections Office

The victim confirmed to officers that she was not related to Gamez or in a relationship with the professional golfer.

Gamez was reportedly released from the hospital early Sunday and arrested on misdemeanor battery charges. The pro has not yet addressed the incident publicly as of Wednesday morning.

Bay Hill is a familiar place for Gamez, whose 32-year run at the Arnold Palmer Invitational came to an unceremonious end last year — when he shot 20-over 92 in the second round to finish 27-over through 36 holes. Gamez opted not to sign his scorecard and was disqualified from the tournament, in which he once celebrated one of his greatest achievements on the PGA Tour.

Robert Gamez at the Puerto Rico Open in 2015 Getty Images

In 1990, a 21-year-old Gamez — on his way to winning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year — holed a 7-iron for eagle on the 72nd hole at Bay Hill to defeat Greg Norman by one shot at the then-Nestle Invitational.